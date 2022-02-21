Round Rock ISD scaling back COVID-19 mask rules, now ‘strongly encouraging’ use

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Citing declining COVID-19 cases in Williamson and Travis counties, the Round Rock Independent School District is dropping its mask requirement on campuses Monday.

Masks will now be “strongly encouraged” for staff, students and visitors while indoors for those who are fully vaccinated and encouraged at all times for unvaccinated or immunocompromised people.

A letter on RRISD’s website also said that visitors will now be allowed on campuses during school hours “at the discretion of school principals.”

RRISD said, “the majority” of its COVID-19 protocols remain in place.

“Round Rock ISD recognizes that pandemic conditions can change rapidly,” the letter said. “Therefore, we continue to use multiple indicators to determine our COVID protocols and practices, to ensure a healthy and safe environment for our students, staff, and community.”

While RRISD had a mask mandate, students questioned that it was enforced and walked out of class in protest in January. The students wanted the district to do more to protect them from COVID-19, and the district said it “shared the students’ concerns.”

RRISD said it offers free testing through a partnership with Curative, and it has opened a second testing site hosted by AtxLabCorps until March 11.