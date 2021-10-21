Round Rock ISD parents upset about board meeting capacity

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Some Round Rock Independent School District parents are unhappy with the amount of people allowed to attend board meetings.

Earlier Thursday, Round Rock ISD said due to social distancing rules, the district would only allow 50 people inside the Round Rock High School lecture hall. But before the meeting began, a spokesperson said the capacity had been increased to 80.

After that, the meeting took place without incident.

Last month, two parents were escorted out, arrested and charged with hindering proceedings by disorderly conduct after tensions escalated between attendees and board members.