Round Rock ISD names Dr. Daniel Presley as new acting superintendent

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District Board of Trustees announced Monday that Dr. Daniel Presley will serve as acting superintendent when the search for a new superintendent gets underway.

This comes after the board accepted Superintendent Dr. Steve Flores’ resignation earlier this month, which is effective Tuesday. The district says Flores will stay on as an employee through March to help with the transition.

Presley is currently Round Rock ISD’s Senior Chief of Schools and Innovation, which is the district’s “second-in-command” role. Presley oversaw the area superintendents, Health Services, Fine Arts and Athletics in that position, according to RRISD.

Presley has more than 30 years of experience in Texas and Louisiana schools, RRISD said. He was the first principal of Cedar Ridge High School.

Presley got his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Centenary College in Louisiana and his doctoral degree from Texas A&M University in College Station, the district says.