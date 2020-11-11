Round Rock ISD meeting agenda says board will consider superintendent’s resignation

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A school board meeting agenda posted on the Round Rock ISD website says trustees will consider the “superintendent’s resignation and voluntary separation agreement.”

The board meeting, scheduled for this Friday at 4 p.m., was added late Tuesday afternoon. It will be the second board meeting happening this week.

KXAN reached out to the district for more information and requested copies of any communication from RRISD Superintendent Dr. Steve Flores to the school board or communication sent to district employees about his plans.

“We are not able to provide any details prior to the board meeting,” said RRISD Chief of Public Affairs and Communications Jenny LaCoste Caputo.

Flores joined the district in October 2013. His current annual salary is more than $310,000. In November of last year, the school board voted to give Flores a $4,200 bonus and a one year salary increase of 3.5% but chose not to extend his contract past June 2022.