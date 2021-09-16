Round Rock ISD mask mandate blocked by Williamson County judge

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Williamson County judge issued an order temporarily blocking enforcement of Round Rock Independent School District’s mask mandate.

The district on Thursday night claims it hasn’t been notified of any request from the Texas Attorney General’s Office and hasn’t been served to date — thus its legal counsel didn’t get the chance to be at any court proceeding.

AG Ken Paxton announced lawsuits against six school districts last week, including RRISD, over mask rules. Another local district included in that announcement that’s also being sued is Elgin ISD in Bastrop County.

RRISD said it will comply with any lawfully-issued court order, but it will “use all proper and available legal proceedings to challenge this order and vigorously defend its long-established lawful authority to provide a safe and healthy learning environment….”

The district said it will continue to “strongly encourage and recommend” face coverings along with guidance from local health authorities.

Mask mandates and COVID-19 protocols aren’t just a legal battle in court for Round Rock ISD. The hot button issue was taken up in a school board meeting Tuesday, which had to be cut short because of repeated disruptions.

Community members were upset they were not allowed into the main meeting room but instead had to watch from an overflow room due to social distancing.

RRISD plans to have a board meeting Wednesday to attempt to discuss its mask mandate again.