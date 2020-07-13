Round Rock ISD leadership demands TEA suspend in-person schooling until safer conditions met

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Round Rock Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Flores and RRISD Board of Trustees President Amy Weir sent a letter to the Texas Education Agency commissioner on Monday, asking for additional resources and a suspension of in-person schooling for the fall semester.

The two-page document makes three specific demands:

Suspend in-person school until the seven-day average hospitalization rate is five or less, the threshold set by the Austin-Travis County public health agency for a Stage 2 response Provide additional funding to supplement costs incurred by districts to provide safe and effective learning, specifically by appropriating CARES ACT funding directly to districts rather than supplanting state funding with this federal infusion meant to support pandemic efforts. Suspend the STAAR and the A-F grading system for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We had hoped that conditions would improve during the summer but, as you know, they have worsened dramatically over the past month, particularly in our metropolitan areas, including the Austin-Round Rock region,” Dr. Flores, the district superintendent, wrote.

Based on TEA guidelines the agency announced last week, all Texas school districts are allowed to implement a three week, phased-in return to in-person learning. However, at least a portion of in-person learning must resume after that or else the district is at risk of losing state funding.

The Round Rock Board of Trustees will meet for a special meeting Monday evening to share the latest developments and plans for the fall semester.

This story is ongoing and will be updated throughout the evening.

