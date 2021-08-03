Round Rock ISD holds town hall on COVID-19 safety measures for upcoming school year

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Parents of Round Rock Independent School District students got a chance to ask questions about the district’s COVID-19 safety protocols Tuesday evening.

The district held a virtual town hall, where it went over the precautions.

They include asking students and staff to self screen for COVID-19 every day, seating charts for buses to make contract tracing easier and following social distancing when possible.

Parents can also request a desk shield for their child if needed.

“There are things that we can’t require, including mandating mask wearing, so we have to work within those limitations and try to accommodate, as I said, our parents, our own students as much as possible to ensure that our students are safe, and our staff are safe,” said RRISD Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez.

RRISD will continue to make tweaks to its protocols as needed and will take parents’ feedback into consideration.