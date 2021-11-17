Round Rock ISD drops to Orange/Stage 4 of its COVID-19 safety protocols

By the end of the school year, Round Rock ISD hopes to equip all buses with the SMART Tag system it’s piloting to keep track of students getting on and off buses. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District on Monday announced it would be dropping to Orange/Stage 4 of its COVID-19 safety protocols.

This comes after the Williamson County and Cities Health District began using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data Tracker to determine phases in the county, RRISD says. As of Wednesday, the CDC Data Tracker had Williamson County in the Orange/Substantial Community Transmission level.

In RRISD’s Orange/Stage 4 phase, masks are still required in district facilities, but exemptions may be granted to students or staff for health or developmental reasons. The district has five stages total.

RRISD explained it decides which stage to be in based on guidelines from both Austin Public Health and WCCHD. If the counties are in different stages, RRISD will choose the higher threshold.

Click here to fill out a form to request to be exempted from RRISD’s mask requirement. Once the form is completed, you must submit it and provide documentation online here. Staff will turn in their forms and documentation to their supervisor.