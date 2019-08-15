Manor ISD jumps two grades in new TEA report card; Local districts have average score

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Each year the Texas Education Agency releases a report card that grades schools and school districts on a variety of factors.

The state measures school districts based on:

Student achievement : How much students know and are able to do at the end of the school year

: How much students know and are able to do at the end of the school year School Progress : How students perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools

: How students perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools Closing gaps: How well different populations of students in a district are performing

In Central Texas, some school districts showed larger gains in ranking than others. Manor ISD saw the most significant improvement as it jumped two letter grades from last year, going from a D to a B. Lago Vista ISD also jumped a grade, going from a B to an A. Round Rock ISD dropped a grade from the previous year.

See how major school districts in Central Texas performed according to TEA.

Austin ISD

Overall Grade: B (89/100)

Student Achievement: B (88/100)

School Progress: B (89/100)

Closing the Gaps: B (88/100)

Financial Integrity: A (96/ 100)

AISD had a total enrollment last year of 79,787 students and had 130 schools within the district. Its grade has remained unchanged from the previous school year. Read more about Austin ISD’s grading here and the grade given to each school in AISD here.

Round Rock ISD

Overall Grade: B (89/100)

Student Achievement: B (89/100)

School Progress: B (89/100)

Closing the Gaps: B (89/100)

Financial Integrity: A (100/100)

Round Rock ISD had a total enrollment of 50,204 students last year with 56 schools within the district. Its grade actually dropped from 2017-18 to last year from an A to a B. Read more about Round Rock ISD’s grading here and the grade given to each school in RRISD here.

Pflugerville ISD

Overall Grade: B (89/100)

Student Achievement: B (89/100)

School Progress: B (89/100)

Closing the Gaps: B (89/100)

Financial Integrity: A (96/100)

Pflugerville ISD letter grade remained unchanged from 2017-18 to 2018-19 at a B but the overall score bumped by one point from 88 to 89. There are 32 schools in the district and last year, it had a total enrollment of 25,361 students. Read more about the district’s overall grades here and the grade given to each school in the district here.

Manor ISD

Overall Grade: B (85/100)

Student Achievement: C (78/100)

School Progress: B (89/100)

Closing the Gaps: C (75/100)

Financial Integrity: A (92/ 100)

Manor ISD made the most significant progress of Central Texas school districts, jumping from a D grade in 2017-18 to a B grade in 2018-19. There are 16 schools in the district and a total enrollment last year of 9,445 students. Read more about Manor ISD’s overall grades here and the grade given to each school in the district here.

Lake Travis ISD

Overall Grade: A (94/100)

Student Achievement: A (93/100)

School Progress: B (87/100)

Closing the Gaps: A (95/100)

Financial Integrity: A (100/100)

This school district maintained an A grade and score from 2017-18 to 2018-19. There are 9 schools in LTISD with an enrollment of about 10,695 last year. Read more about LTISD’s overall grade here and the grade given to each school in the district here.

Leander ISD

Overall Grade: B (89/100)

Student Achievement: A (94/100)

School Progress: B (89/100)

Closing the Gaps: B (89/100)

Financial Integrity: A (100/ 100)

Leander ISD maintained its B grade from 2017-18 to 2018-19. There are 44 schools in the district and a total enrollment last year of 39,939 students. Read more about Leander ISD’s overall grades here and the grade given to each school in the district here.

Hays CISD

Overall Grade: B (84/100)

Student Achievement: B (82/100)

School Progress: B (84/100)

Closing the Gaps: B (83/100)

Financial Integrity: A (95/ 100)

Hays CISD jumped from a C grade in 2017-18 to a B grade in 2018-19. There are 24 schools in the district and a total enrollment last year of 19,859 students. Read more about Hays CISD’s overall grades here and the grade given to each school in the district here.

Bastrop ISD

Overall Grade: B (80/100)

Student Achievement: B (81/100)

School Progress: B (84/100)

Closing the Gaps: C (72/100)

Financial Integrity: A (90/ 100)

Bastrop ISD climbed from a C grade in 2017-18 to a B grade in 2018-19. There are 14 schools in the district and a total enrollment last year of 11,043 students. Read more about Bastrop ISD’s overall grades here and the grade given to each school in the district here.

Del Valle ISD

Overall Grade: C (78/100)

Student Achievement: C (71/100)

School Progress: B (80/100)

Closing the Gaps: C (73/100)

Financial Integrity: A (100/ 100)

Del Valle ISD bettered its grade from a D in 2017-18 to a C in 2018-19. There are 15 schools in the district and a total enrollment last year of 10,828 students. Read more about Del Valle ISD’s overall grades here and the grade given to each school in the district here.

Georgetown ISD

Overall Grade: B (83/100)

Student Achievement: B (86/100)

School Progress: B (83/100)

Closing the Gaps: C (75/100)

Financial Integrity: A (96/ 100)

Georgetown ISD maintained its B grade from 2017-18 to 2018-19 but increased its score by three points. There are 19 schools in the district and a total enrollment last year of 11,732 students. Read more about Georgetown ISD’s overall grades here and the grade given to each school in the district here.

Lago Vista ISD

Overall Grade: A (91/100)

Student Achievement: A (92/100)

School Progress: C (79/100)

Closing the Gaps: B (89/100)

Financial Integrity: A (92/ 100)

Lago Vista ISD jumped from a B grade in 2017-18 to an A in 2018-19. There are 4 schools in the district and a total enrollment last year of 1,529 students. Read more about Lago Vista ISD’s overall grades here and the grade given to each school in the district here.