Round Rock ISD considers boundary changes impacting 11 schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Citing staggering growth and the opening of a new elementary school, Round Rock ISD’s considering enrollment boundary changes that would impact 11 schools.

Among them is Great Oaks Elementary, where parents worry that the school is already 63 students overcapacity — leading to portables outside the main building.

Under the proposal, another 220 students would transfer to Great Oaks from nearby Elsa England Elementary, which currently has 1,271 students.

“The safety of the students and all the school community having that number of portables added into this small space is a concern,” said Alison Reis-Khanna, whose daughter is scheduled to start kindergarten at Great Oaks next year.

The district grew by 800 students this school year, and is expected to grow by another 500 next year, according to RRISD Senior Chief of Schools and Innovation Daniel Presley.

Presley said boundary changes typically come about for one of three reasons.

Either a new school is opening, the current schools are getting overcrowded, or the district wants to adjust feeder patterns so that classmates can stay together when they go to a new school.

In this case, RRISD is considering the change because of all three reasons.

“Whatever changes the board decides to approve, if any, accommodations will be made to make sure our kids are safe and secure and accommodated,” Presley said.

During a meeting with district leaders in January, parents at England Elementary expressed an understanding of why the change was being considered.

“This proposed boundary change for England is long overdue in light of the extreme capacity overage,” said parent Julie Weaver.

The district said capacity numbers are calculated at the time a campus is constructed, but adds that they can be variable based on programs, the addition of portable classrooms, and expanding or reconfiguring the usage of core facilities such as cafeterias, gymnasiums and libraries.

In addition to the change between England and Great Oaks elementaries, RRISD is also proposing the following changes:

300 students from Caraway Elementary move to Jollyville Elementary

470 students from Herrington Elementary move to Elementary 35 (opening Fall 2021)

60 students from Herrington Elementary move to Teravista Elementary

115 students from Teravista Elementary move to Double File Trail Elementary

150 students from C.D Fulkes Middle School in Berkman. CD Fulkes feeder pattern re-zoned to attend Cedar Ridge High School with the rest of their cohort

70 students from Joe Lee Johnson Elementary re-zoned to attend Deer Park Middle School with the rest of their cohort

RRISD plans to discuss the proposal at its next board workshop on Feb. 13. Board members expect to vote on the boundary changes a week later.