Round Rock ISD board weighs changes to opt-out option of mask mandate

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District could vote Tuesday night on whether or not to make the opt-out option for the district’s mask mandate more exclusive.

Right now, anyone can opt out of required mask wearing.

Last week, RRISD Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez said he wanted to make the criteria to opt out more strict and reserve the option for students with developmental and medical conditions.

If the board votes to change the mask mandate, that means the face covering requirement will be enforced “uniformly” for all students, staff and visitors. Parents of students who currently have an opt-out form on file will need to resubmit their request and provide a health or development condition within a week, according to recommendations.

Staff will also be required to wear a mask unless they have a health issue preventing them from doing so under the new changes.

More than 100 students and parents signed up to speak at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

“My child, my choice; and I just want to say that I respect everyone’s choice to make in whatever that is,” one parent said.

Another pleaded, “please put teeth in the mask mandate. It doesn’t mean anything if anyone can opt out.”

One woman was escorted out after a board member asked her repeatedly to stop interrupting. As of 9:30 p.m., the board meeting was still going on.

When the RRISD board makes a decision on whether or not to tighten the mask mandate, we will update this story.

The mask mandate in the district is temporary and will end on Sept. 17, unless extended by the board of trustees.