Round Rock ISD board to revisit superintendent employment status Thursday

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock ISD’s board of trustees will meet Thursday night to consider “the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal” of Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez. This includes, but is not limited to: removal from administrative leave; reinstatement; disciplinary action including termination; and/or the appointment of an interim superintendent.

On Jan. 6, the board voted to place Azaiez on paid administrative leave. In addition to placing Azaiez on leave, the board also chose Dr. Daniel Presley to serve as acting superintendent for the district and approved engaging an external investigator to look at allegations of misconduct against Azaiez.

This all stems from a recommendation from a monitor appointed by the Texas Education Agency. The monitor is David Faltys, a former superintendent of Carroll ISD, which is about 30 miles from Dallas. He’s been assigned several duties that include making recommendations to the board, attending meetings and reporting back to the TEA on the district’s status.

Late last year, Faltys issued a memo to RRISD board members, recommending the body place Azaiez on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation into the underlying conduct of Azaiez outlined in a protective order issued by a Travis County District Court.

In a closed session, the board will also consult with legal counsel and an external investigator regarding the status of the investigation into the superintendent’s conduct, as alleged in that protective order.

The board will also consult with legal counsel regarding an EEOC complaint. KXAN has reached out to the district to get more information on that complaint. In an emailed response, the district said, “the Board of Trustees is being apprised of the issue tonight in closed session.”

KXAN also reached out to the PIR office with the Texas Education Agency.

We will attend tonight’s school board meeting and report on the latest at 10 p.m. on KXAN.