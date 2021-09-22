Round Rock ISD board to discuss mask requirements after hours of public comment

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District Board of Trustees met Wednesday night to discuss whether to extend and/or make changes to its mask mandate.

The board is expected to consider a proposal from Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez that will suggest connecting the district’s mask rules to different COVID-19 risk stages set by Williamson and Travis County health authorities.

The proposed mask requirements are listed out below. If the guidelines are adopted, masks would only be required when the area is in the “Red/Stage 5” and “Orange/Stage 4” risks.

Proposed mask matrix from RRISD Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez (Round Rock ISD Board Documents)

Public comment carried on for hours during the evening, and as of 10 p.m., the board hadn’t gotten around to voting on the mask matrix.

“The words of Governor Abbott announced, ‘Any mask mandating will be renounced.’ Why should I follow the rules but not you?” Lilly Barten, an RRISD student.

“I beg you to take into consideration the thousands of people who are affected in our community by our children’s health,” said parent Stacey Patterson.

Trustees went into closed session just after 10 p.m. to talk with lawyers.

Board members tried to take up the mask issue at a meeting on Sept. 14, but that meeting was cut short due to repeated disruptions. Community members were upset about not being let into the main meeting room due to social distancing guidelines. The district said it set up an overflow room where the public could watch the meeting from a live stream.

The Sept. 14 meeting resulted in two arrests. Dustin Clark and Jeremy Story were both charged with hindering proceedings by disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Clark was in attendance at Wednesday night’s meeting for a short time and spoke during public comment.

Board members were also supposed to make a decision on whether to censure two board trustees, Mary Bone and Danielle Weston, however a temporary restraining order issued by a Williamson County district court at the last second stopped them from voting on the item.