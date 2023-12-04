Editor’s Note: The video at the top of this story shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock High School will continue with its color guard team after considering a possible discontinuation, district officials confirmed to KXAN.

A Round Rock Independent School District spokesperson told KXAN a proposal had been made to make changes to RRHS’ color guard program. The spokesperson added that proposal was dropped after RRHS administrators met with families and students Thursday night to collect their feedback.

“After campus administration met with families and students [Thursday] night and heard their feedback, the decision was made to keep the program as it is,” the spokesperson said. “The school will add a dance group that will perform alongside the Color Guard.”

Prior to the school’s announcement of the program’s continuation, a petition created in support of RRHS’ color guard team accumulated nearly 7,000 signatures online.