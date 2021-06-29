Round Rock High student earns perfect score on ACT

Education

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock High School student turned heads with a perfect score on the ACT.

Jadon Swearingen got a perfect 36. And unlike the SAT test, it includes a science section.

Getting a perfect score on the ACT means meeting a broader level of knowledge.

It is even more impressive considering how learning changed due to the pandemic. According to the most recent STAAR testing data, across most grade levels and subject matters, the number of students not meeting their grade level increased from 2019 to 2021. 

“I think it was good for me. I think I had a lot more free time, and I had more time to study and practice things,” Swearingen said.

Swearingen hopes to turn his perfect score into a scholarship.

