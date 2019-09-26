Round Rock daycare fires director after parent complains about public shaming

The Children’s Courtyard, a daycare in Round Rock, has released its director, according to a letter sent out to parents obtained by KXAN. One parent said this comes after she posted on social media about her inappropriate contact with a child. (KXAN/Alex Caprariello)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Children’s Courtyard, a kid’s daycare in Round Rock, has released its director, according to a statement sent out to families and obtained by KXAN.

Deesha Mallette is still listed as the director on the Children’s Courtyard website. The statement does not include a reason for Mallette’s release, but it wished her well in her future endeavors.

The Children’s Courtyard released a statement on Thursday, saying in part:

“When a concern is brought to our attention, we conduct a comprehensive review, and take any appropriate actions based upon the findings, working with those who are directly involved. We have done so in this matter. Due to our privacy obligations to our families and staff, we’re not able to discuss details about individual circumstances.



Rest assured we take our responsibility as caregivers very seriously. Our focus remains on providing a high-quality early education experience and outstanding service.”

“At the Children’s Courtyard, it’s important to us to keep everyone updated on noteworthy developments at our school, so I wanted to share some staffing news with you,” the statement says. “Director Deesha Mallette is no longer with the Children’s Courtyard.”

Ali Morgan, a parent from the daycare, said this decision comes after she witnessed a harsh interaction between Mallette and a child. Morgan later wrote a post on Facebook and NextDoor which called out Mallette out.

Morgan, whose four-year-old daughter attended Children’s Courtyard, wrote in the post that she witnessed Mallette publicly shaming a child in front of other employees, parents and students.

“When I walked around the corner down the hall to my daughter’s classroom it was the Director of the school speaking to a child (approximately 3 years old), “Piss*ng in your pants, sh*tting in your pants. I’m sick of it!”. When I confronted the Director, she proceeded to tell me “Report me! If you don’t like it here you can leave! Get a life!”‘, Morgan wrote.

Morgan said the daycare later called her and pulled her child’s enrollment for the future, saying her post disturbed the daycare’s operations.

Mallette could not be reached for comment. Children’s Courtyard said they are working on an official statement on behalf of the daycare.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services website, there have been 17 deficiencies found at this location of Children’s Courtyard since March 2017.

The violations ranged in weight from high to medium-low. The most serious was in July, when caregivers were fired after leaving two children outside unsupervised.

