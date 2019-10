PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Some Riojas Elementary School students got their Texas history lesson from a special guest on Monday.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush visited the Pflugerville fourth graders to speak about the importance of archiving maps and the role they have played in history.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush discusses the importance of maps with Riojas Elementary fourth graders (KXAN/Julie Karam)

Bush explained how maps helped find a cannon ball at The Alamo. Later, the land commissioner stopped by Round Rock Christian Academy.