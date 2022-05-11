AUSTIN (KXAN) — An independent review of Austin ISD’s special education programs found the district didn’t meet minimum standards for students with disabilities in the four years the report covered.

The district said the review was done by Houston educational consulting firm Stetson and Associates and began during the 2019-20 school year and wrapped up this spring.

In addition to AISD not meeting standards for students with disabilities, the report said those students didn’t meet the minimum state standards for STAAR or End Of Course tests in all subject areas.

The report did say AISD is adequately staffed to support the number of special education students enrolled, and the student-to-teacher ratio for special education is lower than the state’s and region’s ratio. There are nearly 10,000 students with disabilities in the district, which is about 13.3% of the total student population.

The review also said AISD spends more per student with a disability ($2,167) than six other similar districts and nearly double the state average of $1,100.

The third-party report was presented to AISD’s Board of Trustees Tuesday night. The district said it will use the review to create a plan to better its special education services.