AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several school districts in Austin and surrounding communities underwent surprise intruder inspection audits recently, with only one campus so far reporting an issue that was found and addressed. This process is done in accordance to safety measures formed after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde this summer.

The audits, led by the Texas School Safety Center, inspect campuses for potential safety hazards, like unlocked exterior doors, and review visitor check-in procedures. These measures, among others, were mandated by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 1, just days after the tragedy in Uvalde. They began throughout the state Sept. 12.

Round Rock ISD reported an Intruder Audit happened at four of its campuses. Three of those had no findings, but one campus did have an open outside door.

A spokesperson with RRISD said it addressed this finding, and the district continues to assess and adapt its school safety measures. This includes third-party safety audits conducted at the district’s request.

Below is a round-up of what local school districts shared about their audits. KXAN reached out to 18 districts and is still awaiting responses from several Central Texas districts.

Bastrop ISD said it experienced an audit which was “good,” and it plans to share more details in its board meeting Tuesday night.

Eanes ISD had two campuses inspected with no findings, it said.

Georgetown ISD said it underwent one intruder audit and passed. The representative for the district did not indicate if multiple campuses were visited during this inspection.

Hays CISD had four audits and passed each of them, the district said.

Hutto ISD said it has not undergone an audit.

Pflugeville ISD said Murchison Elementary had an audit and passed.

Wimberley ISD also said it underwent an Intruder Audit at its Blue Hole Primary School campus and passed inspection.