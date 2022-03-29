AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin ranks as having one of the country’s “best graduate schools,” according to a U.S. News & World report.

The report ranks 55 of the university’s graduate programs and specialties among the top 10 in the nation, with UT Austin being one of only four public universities with so many specialties ranked so highly.

The university has five specialty programs ranked number one, the report said.

“With strength in so many disciplines, UT Austin is without a doubt one of the best places in the world to pursue graduate studies,” President Jay Hartzell said in a press release. “Few institutions can match our combination of excellence and breadth, and we are especially strong in some of the fastest-growing fields that draw from multiple disciplines, where scholars are tackling society’s biggest challenges, expanding the frontiers of knowledge, and making an impact.”

The five specialties ranked number one, according to the report, include accounting in the McCombs School of Business, petroleum engineering in the Cockrell School of Engineering, geology in the Jackson School of Geosciences and Latin American history and sociology of population, both in the College of Liberal Arts.

U.S. News & World Report’s rankings are based on surveys of academic leaders and quantitative measures including placement test scores, student/faculty ratios, research expenditures and job placement success, for select programs.

Read the full list of rankings for UT Austin from the U.S. News & World Report.