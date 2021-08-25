Rally held at University of Texas Austin to urge more COVID-19 safety

While Wednesday marked the first day of classes for thousands of excited University of Texas Austin students, growing concerns about the latest surge of new COVID-19 cases led to a rally on campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Wednesday marked the first day of classes for thousands of excited University of Texas Austin students, growing concerns about the latest surge of new COVID-19 cases led to a rally on campus.

The rally was organized by the Texas State Employees Union, who’s urging UT administrators to mandate vaccinations and weekly COVID-19 testing for students and faculty.

“It’s a very strange thing to have a University that prides itself on research and on questions of morality as well, you know: ‘What starts here, changes the world,” said UT professor Anne Lewis. “To have that same University not doing even the most basic things during a pandemic… it’s very frustrating and very challenging.”

UT Austin’s currently only encouraging the use of face masks and testing, but it’s not requiring them.

