Professor Matthew McConaughey a pleasant surprise on Zoom meeting for UT Austin colleagues

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As businesses transition to working remotely, many, including the University of Texas at Austin, are turning to the video conferencing service Zoom. On Thursday, UT’s famous film professor was participating, too, to the delight of colleagues who may not always get to see him.

“I was not prepared for Matthew McConaughey to be on our [University of Texas School of Journalism Moody College of Communication] college-wide Zoom call today,” wrote PhD candidate Kelsey Whipple on Twitter. She shared a photo of McConaughey on her computer.

Thanks for talking with our @UTexasMoody team today, Professor McConaughey! https://t.co/GP8SFJXMR4 — UT Journalism School (@UTJSchool) March 26, 2020

McConaughey joined the UT faculty in August 2019 as a professor of practice teaching the “Script to Screen” course. He’s been a visiting instructor since 2015 and received a film degree from UT in 1993.

Robert Quigley, an associate professor of practice and the school’s innovation director, tweeted a quote from McConaughey: “Hang in there. We’re commin’ out the other side.”