PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Some school campuses in the Pflugerville Independent School District are being affected by ongoing power outages caused by storms in the area overnight and early Thursday morning.

The school district posted an update on its website at 9:56 a.m. of the status of power at campuses at that time:

These are the campuses that we know of as of now with partial power: Pflugerville Elementary – Partial Power. We are waiting on an update from Oncor Energy at this time. Our school day will proceed as normal. Teachers will adjust learning activities as needed. We will provide more detailed updates when available. Copperfield Elementary – Parents asked to pick up students early. Students who remain after 11 a.m. will be moved to Delco Elementary. Please check your email for end-of-day dismissal instructions. Northwest Elementary – Partial Power. We are waiting on an update from Oncor Energy at this time. Our school day will proceed as normal. Teachers will adjust learning activities as needed. We will provide more detailed updates when available. Power Restored Mott Elementary PACE Windermere Elementary



The district sent alerts and an email letter to parents and guardians of students at Copperfield Elementary asking them to either pick up their students before 11 a.m., or the students would be moved to Delco Elementary at that time. Delco is fully functioning with power and air, the letter said.

PfISD said in the letter, “Oncor responded to the partial power outage on our campus, but during their maintenance, they realized a problem with their transformer.”

According to the letter, the school has “partial lights and limited air circulation.” The letter also said teachers have adjusted learning activities as needed.

Oncor can’t fully restore the power until the transformer is replaced, according to PfISD, and in order to replace it, the utility will have to cut all power to the campus.

Any students who are picked up early will receive an excused absence.

KXAN has reached out to Oncor and will update this story when a response is given.

Additionally, EDP at Copperfield is canceled for the day. Students who are in EDP will remain at Delco Elementary in the Delco EDP program until their parents can pick them up.

The district asks guardians who pick their child up at Delco to bring their photo ID to the Delco Elementary front office.

Copperfield students who ride the bus will be transported home at their normal release time. Students who walk home will be transported back to Copperfield Elementary at the normal release time to walk home.