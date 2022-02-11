Possible cuts to AISD central office staff amid balancing the budget

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As leaders in the Austin Independent School District look to balance the budget, Hannah Friedman, an instructional coach in the district, hopes there will be more support services, staff training, special education resources and increased pay for teachers and staff.

“This year has really taught us that we cannot get to that academic piece if we’re not able to support the whole child. Oftentimes, we need staff members for that. We need training for staff members, we need support for administrators,” Friedman said.

A large portion of Thursday’s board of trustees’ information meeting centered around the district’s current fiscal situation, the budget deficit and what leaders need to do to ensure a balanced budget for the next school year. Currently, the district says it is implementing district-wide teacher leveling, changing the district policy for travel and cellphone allowances and eliminating vacant positions to address the budget deficit.

Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said she meets almost daily with district leadership to find creative ways to cut the fewest positions possible.

“I want to acknowledge that we are in a tough spot, we are in a very tough spot,” Elizalde said. “We need to keep campuses as far away from the cuts as possible.”

In order to help with that, the superintendent said the district is probably looking at phasing out about 250 central office staff members. Elizalde said she had been working to reduce that staff through attrition.

“The hardest thing we are going to have to do is programmatically look at what services at central office are being redundant and where we can make some cuts,” Elizalde explained.

Employee Compensation

A key part of the budget discussion on Thursday was employee compensation. The conversation surrounding pay increases is a decades-old discussion in school districts across the state. As the cost of living continues to rise in Central Texas, Education Austin, the union that represents teachers and staff in the district, has created a petition with concerns surrounding the district’s budget. They want the district to raise pay for all classified employees by bringing the minimum pay up to $20 per hour.

“Some people will say we’re asking a lot, which is asking to be able to survive in this insane city. This is not a lot. This is about dignity and respect and having a living wage,” said Ken Zarifis, president of Education Austin.

Elizalde said district leadership is looking for ways to provide some increases in compensation, especially to those who are among the lowest-paid. In his presentation to the board, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Ramos said budget priorities include increasing hourly pay and teacher base pay.

Courtesy: AustinISD.org

Planning time and schedules

A part of the budget discussions included adequate planning time and schedules for teachers and staff.

In December, KXAN received several emails from concerned parents and teachers in AISD about adequate planning time for instructors and proposed scheduled changes.

“Listening to our community, we think the one area we heard loud and clear is not negotiable is the 6 out of 8,” Elizalde said.

Elizalde said the proposed 7 out of 8 schedule cannot be sustained. She said the district is looking to keep what they have now, which is 6 out of 8, but it will require changes within the district, including cuts.

District leaders also want elementary teachers to get more planning time.

“We think we can find a way to give elementary teachers three additional hours a week, which would give them a total of 405 minutes of planning as opposed to 225 minutes,” Elizalde said. “My personal commitment is to make sure it’s not negotiable that elementary teachers have the planning time that they need and in order to do that, we will have to make some tough decisions.”

ESSER Fund

Elementary and Secondary Emergency Education Relief (ESSER) Fund is provided through federal stimulus bills to address the impact that COVID-19 has had and continues to have on schools, according to AISD.

The funds can be used to cover expenses from March 13, 2020 and through September 30, 2024. Those expenses can include supporting teachers, more tutoring and facility improvements.

During Thursday’s meeting, Ramos laid out how AISD has used the ESSER funds so far.

“It really is a priority that we have a balanced budget,” Elizalde said.

District leaders say balancing the budget is a fluid process and they hope to provide the board with updates every month. They say these early conversations about the budget, which is expected to be approved in June, is part of their commitment to transparency and accountability.

To watch the full board meeting, click here.