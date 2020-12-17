Positive COVID-19 case announced at Murchison Middle School, people asked to quarantine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People were asked to quarantine after someone tested positive for COVID-19 at Murchison Middle School, according to a letter sent Wednesday.

The letter from Director of Health Services Alexandra Copeland and the school’s principal stated after doing contact tracing, those who might have been in contact with the person were alerted to quarantine.

The areas where the individual may have been were also sanitized.

School and district leaders continue to ask the community to stay home if you or someone in your home feels sick, wear a mask when you’re around others, wash hands and disinfect commonly-used surfaced frequently and social distance.

“Thank you for all of your hard work to support the district during this time. Your dedication and service mean a lot to the students and families that we serve,” the letter read. “We will continue to support you through this and keep you informed.”

As of Wednesday, Murchison is listed on the Austin Independent School District COVID-19 dashboard as having seven total cases so far and 17 total exposures from those cases.