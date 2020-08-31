Positive cases of coronavirus spike at Texas State University

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University officials reported a recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases among students and faculty at the school.

The university’s COVID-19 dashboard was updated to reflect 17 new student cases reported on Friday, the most in a single day since March 1.

The previous single-day high prior to Friday was eight cases, which includes six students and two teachers, on Aug. 25.

It is still unclear what caused this spike, whether the students are quarantined and if the positive cases have occurred within residential dorms.

KXAN has asked for additional context; Texas State officials say they are working on our request.

Since March 1, 172 students have either self-reported or reported to the Student Health Center their own positive diagnosis, representing more than 84% of the total positive cases at Texas State University.

Texas State University officials have outlined the safety precautions they are taking for students and faculty in their Roadmap to Return, which includes expectations for cleaning and disinfecting as well as protocols in place for handling new, positive cases of the coronavirus on campus.

