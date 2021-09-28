‘PLEASE don’t buy these for your kids’: Austin ISD police warns parents about BB guns

Police with the Austin Independent School District are warning parents about the use of BB guns for children. (Courtesy: Austin ISD Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police with the Austin Independent School District are warning parents about the use of BB guns for children.

“Which one is real?” Austin ISD Police wrote. “You have less than 2sec to tell us which one is real, then turn the brightness of your phone screen down to simulate it in the dark. One of these is a 9mm pistol, the other is a BB gun that was SAFELY recovered from a juvenile by our officers. #NotAToy“

Which one is real? You have less than 2sec to tell us which one is real, then turn the brightness of your phone screen down to simulate it in the dark. One of these is a 9mm pistol, the other is a BB gun that was SAFELY recovered from a juvenile by our officers.#NotAToy pic.twitter.com/89PrPPlXC2 — Austin ISD Police (@AISDPolice) September 28, 2021

They continued in a thread:

“Things are so dangerous. They look real, they feel real, they function like a real firearm, and in a high stress situation, a police officer or armed citizen could easily believe it to be a real firearm. Using this type of BB gun in a crime could be a FELONY #EducationalPolicing.”

They ended the thread with a message pleading with parents to not buy the toy.

This warning comes days after an incident at a city bus stop near Mendez Middle School. According to the initial report filed, a student threatened another student with a BB gun on Sept. 20. The student with the BB gun was located later off school property. Austin ISD has not indicated whether or not the warning via Twitter was in direct response to the incident, however.

“Parents PLEASE don’t buy these for your kids,” Austin ISD Police tweeted. “If you do, ensure they used safely and secured like a real firearm. The last thing anybody wants is a horrible tragedy that happens over what some people consider a TOY!#WhichOneIsReal #FirearmSafety #ResponsibleGunOwnership“

Austin ISD said the incident is still under investigation.