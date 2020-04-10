Pflugerville ISD is offering students a series of online college prep seminars

PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — High schoolers in the Pflugerville Independent School District are getting access to a series of online college preparatory options.

According to a press release, college and career counselors the four high schools in the district came together to create a website with a trio of options for students to use to get ready for the college selection process.

The site will offer virtual tours of universities, a presentation on the ins and outs of the college application process as well as a seminar on financial aid.

The first of the virtual tours is on Monday, April 13, with more than 25 universities and colleges on the schedule. Students will select a school they are interested in from the schedule and take a guided virtual tour with a representative from the university.

On the tour, an admission representative will be present to answer questions regarding financial aid, the application process, scholarships, housing and student life.

The online application presentation, which will be hosted on Thursday, April 16, is open to any PfISD student and their parents who sign up in advance through a Google form. The presentation will focus on the best tips, tricks and practices for the college application process.

And finally, on Wednesday, April 22, PfISD college and career counselors will host an online presentation detailing the financial aid process. The presentation will be led by Weiss High School counselor Adam Navarro-Jusino. Students and parents who wish to attend the financial aid presentation should sign up in advance through this Google form. Anyone with questions about the presentation is encouraged to reach out to Mr. Navarro-Jusino at adam.navarrojusino@pfisd.net.