Pflugerville ISD breaks ground on two new schools Monday

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, Pflugerville ISD will break ground on two new schools: One elementary school and one middle school.

District leaders said building more schools is how it will keep up with all the growth.

“There’s really no way to stay completely ahead of it but we do our best to try to keep up with it,” Tamra Spence, the district’s communications officer said.

Over the next five years, the district expects 3,500 new students.

“That comes out to about 700 kids a year which is roughly the size of an elementary,” Spence said.

PfISD parent, Jae Kang, welcomes the new growth saying, “it makes sense, the schools were getting packed” about plans for the new schools.

“We are a fast-growth district,” Spence said. “We had our bond in November 2018 and we’re so appreciative of the support of our community most of our growth is on the north and east sides of the community and on bond funds will allow us to accommodate and build facilities to accommodate all those new students.”

When it comes to security features inside the schools Spence said the district is working on secured entries and security cameras.

“All the architects that we work with, they work with safety officers and they analyze everything that’s happened in the past and looking forward to what we can do to make our schools as safe as possible for our students and our staff,” Spence said.

District leaders said its safety committee will work on potentially selecting and adding additional safety features.

Both schools are excepted to be completed by Fall 2021. In the months to come, the district plans to build another elementary school.