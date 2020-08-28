Pflugerville ISD asking for public’s help in naming two new schools

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Independent School District wants you to help with naming its next two schools.

In 2018, voters approved a $332 million bond, which included the construction of three new schools. The two under construction near Weiss High School. The new elementary and middle school are set to be finished by fall 2021.

The district is asking the community to submit names for those two schools through online surveys by 5 p.m. on Sept. 17. They recommend using historical, geographical or community sites or the name of an important person or family who contributed to education in Pflugerville.

This isn’t the first time the district has asked for the community’s help. The public helped name two other school campuses, Mott Elementary and Weiss High School.

You can find the surveys in various languages on the district’s website.

The new schools

The elementary school will have 117,000 square-feet of space, which includes classrooms with double doors, areas for hands-on STEM activities, a community room and outdoor learning spaces. Recent principal of Murchison Elementary Reese Weirich will be the new principal.

The middle school will offer 196,000 square-feet of space, including nine science labs, two art labs, 27 general studios, three special education spaces, band and choir rooms, two gymnasiums and more. Former principal for Westview Middle School Jorge Franco will be the new principal there.