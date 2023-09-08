PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – The Pflugerville Independent District Board of Trustees voted Thursday to claim a good cause exception to a new Texas law on school security.

House Bill 3, which went into effect Sept. 1, requires armed security officers at every campus.

Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian told the board the district had to claim the good cause exception because the district couldn’t find enough qualified applicants and didn’t have enough money to fund an officer on every campus.

Other local school districts KXAN spoke with said they are struggling to come up with the money and personnel to comply with the new law.

