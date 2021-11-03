Pflugerville HS student lands perfect AP exam score, joining elite global ranks

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Pflugerville High School student is making her mark as one of 375 students worldwide to earn a perfect score on the AP Research Exam this past spring.

Lamisa Mahmud earned a 5 on every section of the AP Research Exam this past May, also receiving the maximum points offered to receive a 5 rating. Alongside this recognition, Mahmud is one of 100 recognized finalists for the Piper Scholars Program, which awards four-year scholarships to “academically promising high school seniors.”

Pflugerville High School Principal Zack Kleypas said Mahmud’s recognition is reflective of the work she has put into her academic career thus far. Teacher Julia Levy, who has taught Mahmud since middle school, credited her tenacity in this achievement.

“Lamisa is someone I have known and taught since 6th grade, so this recognition only affirms what I already know about her. She is curious about the natural world and knows how to systematically answer questions through data analysis,” Levy said in a district release. “To ask and answer one’s own questions requires patience, organization, creativity, and a humility to recognize the limitations within one’s own research work. Lamisa has quietly honed her research skills over many years, and her perseverance has contributed more to her success than anything I could have done for her as a teacher and research mentor.”