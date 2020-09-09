Parents upset with Leander charter school after administrators unexpectedly remove mask policy

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Some parents with children at a charter school in Leander said they felt blindsided when the school unexpectedly removed a section of its mandatory mask policy following the first day of school.

KXAN obtained an e-mail sent to parents Tuesday by Founders Classical Academy of Leander’s headmaster Doug Sowers saying “the requirement for masks in grades K-2 has been removed.”

Headmaster Sowers confirmed the information to KXAN Wednesday, saying the determination was based on current data and an overall improvement to the situation.

Staff and students in the 3rd through 12th grade are still required to wear masks.

Parents say they feel upset with the decision, and it has the potential to harm families who chose in-person learning for their children with the impression that masks will be worn by all students.

“Many of us parents made the decision to send our children back based on the policy drawn up by the charter school. After just one day they abandoned they’re [sic] own policy leaving many of us frustrated,” said one student’s father, who asked to remain anonymous. “It’s impossible for us parents to make educated decisions on what is best for our children when the school can’t even follow its own guidelines.”

Headmaster Sowers said the decision is made by higher administration beyond the school level — he pointed to Responsive Education Solutions, the COVID-19 response team in charge of determining policy for all Founders Classical Academies across Texas.

The organization has health and safety guidelines it is using to make safety determinations for campus based on local health data.

