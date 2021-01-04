Parents question why Austin ISD varsity sports continue, but other extracurriculars suspended

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parents are calling for equity when addressing extracurricular shutdowns at school districts across central Texas.

District administrators are taking a hard look at sports and other school-sponsored events when deciding protocol for the upcoming spring semester. This comes as public health officials have continually warned COVID-19 transmission is most often occurring not in the school building itself, but in the extracurricular activities the students participate in.

In the Austin Independent School District, Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde told families over winter break school classes would resume as normal beginning this week, but all extracurriculars, aside from varsity sports, would be suspended.

“Please know that safety continues to be our top priority. If there is a surge in cases at any of our campuses or facilities, we can and will close as the need arises,” Elizalde wrote last Thursday. “As always, thank you to our students, families, staff and the entire Austin community for your flexibility, understanding and grace during this time.”

Some parents argue this shows an unfair bias towards athletics and are demanding equity for the students who are passionate in other subject areas. AISD mom Kelly Ruxer, who has a child in the high school orchestra, said this stance is hypocritical.

Ruxer said her child’s orchestra instructor follows health and safety protocols closely, including temperature checks, social distancing and form fill-outs. To her, this indefinite suspension of extracurriculars could spell out an end to the performing arts.

“We don’t have the booster clubs; we don’t have the political clout,” Ruxer said. “Why is varsity sports some glowing exception?”

KXAN has reached out to Austin ISD to clarify which extracurriculars are still allowed and if there is a timeline for when others will resume. This story will be updated when a response is received.

