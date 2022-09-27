Parents line up at Dobie Middle School to pick up students after power outage (KXAN Photo/Nabil Remadna)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parents lined up outside Dobie Middle School in northeast Austin on Tuesday after the campus lost power.

Some parents told KXAN they had no idea there was a power outage until their students called them complaining about hot conditions inside the school.

KXAN reached out to the Austin Independent School District for more information and received the below message, which was sent to families from the principal.

Good morning, Dobie Community, This morning, the seventh- and eighth-grade areas of our campus were without power. Sixth grade was unaffected. Seventh- and eighth-graders went to the gym until power was restored at about 10:10 a.m. Students who normally eat lunch in the cafeteria will receive a sack lunch. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me at 512-414-3270. Thank you for your patience and support. Principal Kevin Garcia, Dobie Middle School

Every parent KXAN spoke to who was taking their student home said they did not receive any communication from the school but learned about the conditions from their kids.

On Monday, KXAN spoke with students at another Austin ISD campus experiencing facility issues — McCallum High School. The students there said they’ve had to deal with unbearably hot classrooms, leaking ceilings and rodents.

This is a developing story. KXAN’s Nabil Remadna will update the story once we receive more information.