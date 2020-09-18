Parents demand more from Leander ISD after video shows students taking BLM yard signs, shouting racial slur

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Parents in Cedar Park are demanding action from the Leander Independent School District months after they say students stole “Black Lives Matter” signs from a front yard. It was all caught on video.

Videos depicting the incident were taken in July from the Twin Creeks neighborhood. They were posted to social media three days ago.

You can see a car drive up in the background, and people get out and run around. One person rips out a BLM yard sign.

Later on, the video captures someone shouting a racial slur and calling for death.

The Facebook post with the videos has been shared more than 400 times.

On Thursday, parents held a news conference saying they want more done. Parents say a couple of the students there that night are still involved in extracurricular activities.

“I do not feel everyone in this incident is being held accountable for their actions” said Jamilah Stockwell, a Cedar Park parent. “I just don’t understand. I feel like the district failed us.”

Parents ask Leander ISD to do more about the incident in a rally on Thursday (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Leander ISD responds

On Wednesday, Leander ISD sent out a statement saying district leaders are upset at what has happened.

“We believe our current and former students have bravely shined a light on where intolerance and bigotry exist in Leander ISD, and it is extremely upsetting to see this kind of attack in our community,” the statement read.

Leaders add the Cedar Park middle and high school students involved have been disciplined, but due to privacy rules, the district isn’t saying what discipline was taken.