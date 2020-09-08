Parent, teacher discuss first day of kindergarten in virtual setting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first day of kindergarten is a special time for parents, students and teachers, but this year it will start online for Austin Independent School District, meaning those first day memories will look different than in years past.

Tacy Chauvin will be starting her virtual journey in kindergarten Tuesday. She’s looking forward to learning how to read and having her own iPad.

“It is a happy, sad situation and you wish it would be normal, but it is what it is, is a phrase we have been using a lot,” said Larry Chauvin, Tacy’s dad.

For first-year kindergarten teacher Deyanira Quinonez, things will be different as well, as she was looking forward to greeting her students on the first day in person.

“It is something very special and I think it is something we are going to miss so much,” Quinonez said.

Yes, the first day filled with high fives and in-person smiles will be gone, but Quinonez says she’s going to make sure the first day is still special.

“For now I am going to try to enjoy them through the camera and make it as interactive as possible and make it fun for them,” Quinonez said.

“It’s not quite the same to have friends you can share toys with or to be able to read with so that is probably the biggest draw back of this virtual world,” Chauvin said. “We are going to make it work and go in with a positive attitude and hope to be in person soon.”

After four weeks of virtual learning, students enrolled in AISD will have the option to return to In person classes on Oct. 6.