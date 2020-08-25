Parent group to rally in favor of in-person classes outside Eanes ISD board meeting Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parents in the Eanes Independent School District are planning a rally outside of a school board meeting Tuesday afternoon to “demand access to in-person learning for all students,” they say.

A group of parents called “Eanes Kids First,” will meet outside the Eanes ISD administrative building, 601 Camp Craft Road, at 5 p.m., the same time as the scheduled Eanes ISD school board meeting.

According to a news release, the group feels superintendent, Tom Leonard, has gone against the majority of parents who want in-person learning. School started in the district August 19.

For the first three weeks of school, the district is online only.

The district surveyed parents, along with students and educators, about its remote learning plan and found that parents felt more comfortable sending kids back to school with at least some social distancing requirements than none at all, but not by much.

About 30% of parents with high school-aged kids said they would send them back to campus with social distancing measures in place, while 24% would send them back regardless of social distancing measures. Twenty-one percent of parents said they would not send kids back and would rather do remote, online learning if offered, and 16% didn’t know what they’d do at the time of the survey.

In both elementary and middle school parents, the numbers are about the same.

The parent group also says the letter Leonard and school board president Jenifer Champagne sent to the Texas Education Agency to allow more time for remote learning goes against what parents want.

KXAN has reached out to the district for a response to the group’s plans, and we will update this story with the response once we receive it.