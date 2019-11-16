Over 5,000 RRISD classrooms received ‘Stop the Bleed’ trauma kits; part of HB496

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS (KXAN) — Preparing for school shootings has become a reality across the nation. In Texas, state law lays out how schools should gear up with better ways to respond to traumatic events.

The Round Rock School District began implementing their new ‘Stop the Bleed’ program as apart of House Bill 496. HB-496 requires school districts to have bleeding control stations on each of their campuses.

If you asked Elaine Douville 25 years ago, when she started out as a school nurse, if learning how to stop traumatic bleeding was necessary, she would have said not a chance. ​​

“This is the world we are living in today,” said Round Rock Director of Health Services, Elaine Douville.

This world we live in today has prompted Texas Schools to react. ​​

“This is only one kit, but it could be enough to save multiple lives,” said Elaine Douville.

HB496 requires stop the bleed stations to be readily available in every school, but the Round Rock School District says, they’re going beyond the law ​

5 thousand stop the bleed kits were delivered to all 53 schools. The schools will additionally have kits mounted to its walls. Plus, there will be a kit on all of its 300 buses. ​​

HB96 doesn’t define how many kits are necessary. ​The bill does say that any staff member who has regular contact with students-, and all seventh through 12th graders need to be trained on how to stop the bleed ​.

“The data is showing that students and staff are dying from bleeding out when they didn’t need to,” said School Nurse, Brandy Hafner. “The scene wasn’t secure enough for the ambulance to come in and provide care ​.” ​​

Brandy Hafner teaches those classes and says the program has aready trained hundreds of staff members on things like how to apply a tourniquet. ​​

By Jan. 1, 2020 all Texas school districts will have a similar program in place.