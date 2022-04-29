AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 1,000 employees with the Austin Independent School District are being affected by a payroll issue, the district said.

“We are experiencing a payroll issue that has affected 1,320 employees. We are working with the bank to fix this issue today and will provide an update on our progress by noon,” the district said in a text alert to all staff.

Right now, more than 10,400 people are employed with AISD, a district spokeswoman said. That means about 12.6% of staff haven’t been paid on time.

Earlier this month, AISD said it’s cutting 632 jobs to give more pay to teachers and help balance its budget.

The district ensured there were no teacher layoffs, and more than half of the positions cut were in the Central Office. Other roles were simply not filled because of enrollment shortages, the district said, and vacancies were eliminated.