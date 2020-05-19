Norman-Sims and Bear Creek: Two new names of AISD elementary schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees approved name changes to two elementary schools during its meeting Monday.

The board gave the go-ahead to rename G.W. Norman Elementary School to Norman-Sims Elementary School. The board approved the consolidation of G.W. Norman and Sims elementary schools in 2019, and the district said the new name comes in accordance to board policy when renaming merging campuses.

The change will go into effect for the 2020-21 school year, and the campus will open in January.

More than 160 name suggestions were submitted by the public, including Draylen Mason Elementary School, to honor the 17-year-old who died in a 2018 Austin bombing attack.

A new school south of State Highway 45, near the Circle C Ranch neighborhood in southwest Austin, will be named Bear Creek Elementary School. It is slated to open in August near the intersection of Trissino Drive and Escarpment Boulevard.