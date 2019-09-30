Nonprofit aims to boost robotics in the classroom

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week, the Texas Workforce Commission will award the Foundation for Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology in Texas or FIRST in Texas a million-dollar check Tuesday.

The grant money goes to schools across the state with the highest percentage of underserved and underrepresented students to help create competitive robotics teams.

In the last three years, FIRST in Texas officials said participation has gone up nearly 50% and in just one year, the number of Central Texas girls participating increased by 37%.

This year, they hope to help 1,550 students get involved in robotics. During last year’s round of grant money, Bowie High School got a $1,000 check.

