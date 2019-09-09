No other student-athletes connected to admissions scandal, according to UT Austin report

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas at Austin President Gregory Fenves reported Monday that no other Texas student-athletes were improperly admitted to the school following UT’s connection to the federal college admissions scandal.

Former Texas tennis coach Michael Center was accused of accepting about $100,000 in exchange for enrolling a student on the UT tennis team who wasn’t qualified.

Center was fired from his position with UT a day after the federal charges were filed and he later pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

BACKGROUND: UT coach, actresses charged in admissions scheme involving UT, others

Jim Davis, UT’s vice president for legal affairs, led the legal review analyzing the admissions for more than 800 student-athletes over an 18-year period.

The university says it will implement recommendations to tighten up the student-athlete admissions process by setting clearer standards for measuring athletic abilities.

In March, FBI investigators and federal prosecutors busted the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice with dozens of defendants and millions paid in bribes. Besides Center, there were two other Texans implicated in the scheme, both from Houston.

Officials say ringleader William Singer of California got students into elite schools either by bribing coaches to accept students through the athletic track or by bribing ACT and SAT administrators to allow someone else to take the test for students or change their answers later. Officials say Singer’s non-profit Key Worldwide Foundation was a front for his scams. He’s accused of accepting up to $25 million.