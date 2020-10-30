NEW: TEA will provide funding to districts for remote teachers under certain conditions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Due to limited staffing capacities at school districts across the state, the Texas Education Agency has issued new guidance which may affect the way school districts handle teacher accommodations and instruct students, both at home and virtually.

According to the TEA 2020-2021 Attendance and Enrollment FAQ, the agency will fully fund remote instruction to on-campus students as long as the students in the schools are receiving instructional support from someone in the classroom.

Previously, the TEA would not grant full or half day funding if a certified teacher was not physically present in the classroom with those on-campus students.

The official TEA language:

“The agency will treat on-campus instructional methods that would otherwise not

generate instructional minutes for full- or half-day funding, due to a certified teacher not being present in the room with the students, as on-campus instruction if the students receive

instructional support from staff who have the capacity and expertise to provide academic support specific to the student’s grade level and content area. Some of the instruction may still be remotely delivered to on-campus students, but those students must also receive in-person instructional support for it to be considered on-campus attendance.” Texas Education Agency

When asked, the TEA would not directly answer KXAN’s questions about which types of staff would qualify to provide in-classroom instructional support if it were not certified teachers. The TEA said staffing in the classrooms will be up to the local public school district to decide.

KXAN has reached out to Austin Independent School District leaders to see if this will change their operational plan for Nov. 2, when the district will welcome to campus all students who wish to attend in-person.

KXAN has also inquired about the teachers who either were denied or didn’t qualify for an accommodation despite their desire to remain remote.

This story will be updated when we receive the district’s response.

