New Leander ISD program wants to help keep kids safe online

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander ISD parents learned how to keep their children safe when they browse the internet.

It’s thanks to the “Be Internet Awesome” program.

Leander ISD received a grant from Google and the National PTA to introduce the program, which was created by Google.

It aims to help kids make safe choices on the web.

It also answers parents’ questions about keeping their kids safe online.

“Really, this is a huge part of questions parents have for our kiddos to help them navigate in safe places on the internet,” said Rebecca Webster, Principal at Akin Elementary School.

Kids can play games through the “interland,” which offers hands-on experiences through lessons with being safe online.

The program also includes online resources for both teachers and parents.