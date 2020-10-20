New H-E-B pharmacy at Dell Medical School aims to give pharmacy students hands-on training

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Grocery store chain H-E-B announced the grand opening of a new pharmacy at Dell Medical School in downtown Austin on Tuesday.

The H-E-B full-service pharmacy is located at 1601A Trinity Street in the school’s Health Transformation Building.

It will be a teaching ground for both students and residents in UT Austin’s College of Pharmacy.

Services offered include flu shots and immunizations, health screenings, contactless prescription delivery and pet medications.

The pharmacy will also have a “community-based pharmacy residency program” with the College of Pharmacy to allow graduates to train with experienced pharmacists.

H-E-B and the College of Pharmacy have had a partnership since 2008 and have trained dozens of student residents in Austin and San Antonio.

The pharmacy is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.