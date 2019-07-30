New car tags required to pick up elementary school students at Burnet CISD

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — When the new school year starts on August 19, the parents of elementary students in the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District will need a new tag to hang on their rear view mirror in order to pick up their children from school.

The district spent about $16,000 in the spring to install the Car Rider Pro system at its three elementary school campuses for the 2019-20 school year.

When they register their children for school, families will receive two car tags that will specifically recognize each child.

“It’s more efficient because, as a parent is pulling into the car rider line, a censor is going to pick up this car tag and communicate to a monitor on the inside of the school, flashing up the student’s name and the order in which they’re being picked up,” said Superintendent Keith McBurnett.

“That will allow groups of students to go out and be loaded into their cars, so we’re excited about creating a safer, more efficient system.”

McBurnett told KXAN that no specific incident led to this change, but the safety component is that these tags will help ensure that students go home with the right person.

“When a parent pulls up, only the person with that appropriate tag can pick up a student,” McBurnett explained.

The new system will also address the headaches that parents like Amber Lundell want to avoid. Her daughter, Lucy, will start kindergarten at Bertram Elementary School in a couple of weeks, and she’s heard all about the delays that can happen there at the end of the school day.

“I’ve heard from other parents that it’s quite a wait,” Lundell said. “If you’re not there early, then you’re going to be there a long time.”

That’s why she said the Car Rider Pro system sounds like a great idea if the tags can make the pickup process move much more smoothly and quickly.

“I think that if it links up with my car and I have the tag, then I can trust that no one else is going to pick up my child,” Lundell said. “And that makes me feel good.”

The Burnet CISD plans to have the tags and sensors up and running at Bertram Elementary and RJ Richey Elementary by the first day of school. However, it will be a few more weeks before the system is implemented at Shady Grove Elementary due to some road construction.

The district sent out information to parents this week so that they can learn more about the Car Rider Pro system. The superintendent said families can also purchase additional car tags if the two provided for free by the district are not enough.