New AISD proposal aimed to give more planning time to elementary teachers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an effort to give elementary school teachers in the Austin Independent School District more planning time, a proposal to increase physical education time is being floated.

AISD published the idea on its website Monday, saying it’s essential that teachers at that level have “time to plan and collaborate with colleagues will help teachers address gaps by personalizing learning for every student.”

“Student academic outcomes have not only fallen sharply during the pandemic after years of stagnation, but achievement gaps have widened,” the letter on the website said.

To address the gaps, the proposal would take the 15-20 minutes of WOW time, or Working Out for Wellness, and lump it in with a 45-minute block of physical education per day. That would give the teachers back the WOW time to use for planning and “eliminate the need for traveling PE teachers,” AISD said.

Art and music classes would shift to 60-minute blocks per week, and AISD said that “allows students to dive deeper into projects.”

AISD said the proposal allows a $6 million investment to hire “additional essential teachers,” to help close achievement gaps, particularly with economically-disadvantaged students and to get students reading at grade level.

“There is now a 37% gap between economically disadvantaged students (19%) and non-economically disadvantaged (56%),” AISD said. “According to the beginning of the year MAP Growth assessment, 40% of students are on grade level in reading.”

AISD said the proposal is fluid and in its early stages, so it could evolve as the district gets more feedback from teachers and staff. AISD Chief Academic Officer Elizabeth Casas presented the plan to music, art and PE teachers, along with librarians and counselors, last week to solicit ideas and suggestions.