Neighbors want more safety measures in busy Manor school zone

Neighbors want this school zone on Shadowglen Trace in Manor ISD to have flashing lights and a bigger law enforcement presence. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — People who live near Shadowglen Elementary say the school zone in front of the campus needs more safety measures to slow down drivers and protect kids going to school.

Signs indicate the school zone on Shadowglen Trace, but neighbors would like to see flashing lights installed and more law enforcement patrols.

“Something needs to happen now,” Christine Brown said.

She lives in the neighborhood behind the school and watched the road from her back porch. In the mornings, drivers use the street as a shortcut from Farm-to-Market 973 to US Highway 290 to avoid some of the rush hour traffic on the way into Austin.

“The traffic is horrendous,” Brown said.

There is a crosswalk with a crossing guard in front of the school, but she worries about a student stepping into the road as a driver speeds through the school zone.

