Need a job during the pandemic? Non-profits offer rapid training to enter health care field

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At a time when medical workers are much needed and many are out of work due to the pandemic, rapid programs are being offered locally to help those seeking new jobs get into the medical field fast.

Some certification programs only take a few weeks.

Central Texas Allied Health Institute, a new, non-profit health care college in South Austin, is offering several short-term programs that take a few weeks.

The school’s four-week certificate programs include the EKG Technician and Phlebotomy programs, and a Patient Care Technician certificate program can be completed in five weeks. The college places priority on educating underserved members of the community.

Skillpoint Alliance offers free programs to people who are unemployed, underemployed or fall at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty level. Also a non-profit, Skillpoint Alliance offers a five-week Nurse Aide certification program.

Austin Community College also offers several fast-track programs for certification in the medical field that range from taking seven weeks to a year to complete.

At 5 p.m. on KXAN News, Jacqulyn Powell will take a closer look at the fast-track programs and how those needing work can apply.